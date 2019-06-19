As with all things Kingdom Hearts, the upcoming Re:MIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts III is a bit of an enigma. However, Tetsuya Nomura is peeling back the curtain just a little bit on this upcoming expansion. There’s still a lot we don’t know about it, though more light was shed on how the ability to play as characters other than Sora, as well as the extra-tough boss battles included.

Interestingly, this DLC will consist of multiple parts. The most notable component is likely the new story content, which looks to include some long-sought reveals. However, there will also be a gathering of “Limit Cut” bosses, which will essentially operate similar to the data bosses in Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix. Finally, there will be an additional secret episode and secret boss.

This additional scenario is described by Nomura as “standalone,” which means it will be separate from the main campaign. Unsurprisingly, players will only be able to access it once they’ve completed the main Kingdom Hearts III narrative. However, it looks to run in tandem at least with certain parts of the Kingdom Hearts III endgame, as all of the footage seen takes place at the Keyblade Graveyard.

The trailer promised the opportunity to play as Roxas, Riku, and Aqua during the final boss gauntlet section of the game. This will apparently happen naturally as you progress during the story, similar to when players got to play as Riku and Aqua in the main campaign. Nomura did mention “the others” when talking about additional playable characters, hinting that we could possibly play as all of the Guardians of Light. Will the developers finally allow Kairi to do something? We shall see.

As for the extra bosses, Nomura said the team is aiming to have a similar amount to the ones founds in Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix. However, as most of the footage was from the narrative component of Re:MIND, we still don’t know what the bosses will be. Fans will get to try out a new weapon while doing so, though. The iconic Oathkeeper Keyblade will be released as free DLC around the same time. Naturally, it will come with a new form change. Here’s hoping Oblivion gets added in the future, as well.

We still don’t know when Kingdom Hearts III Re:MIND will release. It does currently have a “winter” release window, and Nomura said it will likely release before Final Fantasy VII Remake launches in March 2020.

[Source: Gematsu]