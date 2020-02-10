Following the end of a licensing agreement with publisher Focus Home Interactive, a number of Frogwares-developed titles were delisted from multiple digital storefronts, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments among them. Thankfully, the matter is being resolved. Earlier this year, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments returned to the US PlayStation Store. Today, it’s hit the PS Store’s EU platform once more. Additionally, Frogwares appears to be teasing a bright future for its Sherlock Holmes games. A new entry, perhaps?

Frogwares shared news of Crimes & Punishments’ EU PS Store return in a recent Twitter post. That very same tweet ended on what could be considered a tease about the potential of future installments.

#SherlockHolmes is back! This time – on #PS4 in Europe. We worked hard to bring Crimes and Punishments back online, after it was delisted. And rest assured, this is only the beginning for the world’s greatest detective! pic.twitter.com/79ZDZvpYN3 — Frogwares (@Frogwares) February 10, 2020

The tweet’s final line hints that “this is only the beginning…” Such a note does not appear in other posts about the game’s return on Xbox One and the US PS Store. Of course, this could relate to almost any number of things. Some fans in response to the above tweet seem to believe it’s a tease of more Sherlock Holmes games from Frogwares. Others posit the studio may intend to rerelease older installments starring the detective. While both do indeed seem possible, Frogwares itself has yet to offer any clarity on the matter.

In recent months, Crimes & Punishments also returned to Steam and Xbox One. Frogware’s latest project, the Lovecraftian The Sinking City, is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms. You can grab both The Sinking City ($40) and Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments ($45) on Amazon.

[Source: Frogwares on Twitter]

