The Last of Us Part II is now only a handful of months out from release. Naughty Dog’s “first step toward launch” is the announcement of the Ellie Edition’s being restocked. Furthermore, the studio will take a hands-on demo to PAX East 2020, which kicks off on February 27th.

Not too long after the Ellie Edition’s first wave of preorders, the special edition’s stock dried up. Following months of emails, tweets, and so on, Naughty Dog and Sony worked to ensure a restock could arrive before launch. Thankfully, that time is now, as preorders for the Ellie Edition will go live once more starting February 13 at 6:00am PST. Preorders will only be available in the US at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.com for $229 USD. In Canada, this edition will serve as an EB Games exclusive, priced at $299.99 CAD.

The Last of Us Part II’s Ellie Edition packs in the following goodies:

Steelbook case with game

12-inch Ellie statue

48-page mini art book from Dark Horse

Ellie’s backpack

Ellie’s bracelet

TLoU Part II logo patch

Lithograph art print and thank you letter

7-inch vinyl record featuring OST

Set of 5 stickers

Set of 6 enamel pins

In honor of the original game’s first public demo, Naughty Dog is returning to PAX East to give fans hands-on time with Part II. PAX East 2020 will last from February 27th to March 1st. During that time, attendees can try the sequel’s “Patrol” hour-long demo. The demo takes place early in the game, when Ellie and Dina leave Jackson to eliminate the infected that have taken hold in surrounding areas.

The Last of Us Part II will hit store shelves exclusively for the PS4 on May 29th. Dark Horse’s The Art of the Last of Us Part II, and a Deluxe Edition, will release in June.

[Source: PlayStation Blog, Naughty Dog on Twitter]