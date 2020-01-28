Dark Horse announced The Art of the Last of Us Part II several months ago, which has since received a new release date because of the sequel’s delay. That’s not all the publisher has in store, though. The art book will also receive a Deluxe Edition, complete with a gorgeous new cover, slipcase, and lithograph. The book’s Deluxe Edition will cost $89.99, compared to the standard version’s $39.99 price point. Both are currently available to preorder online, with a release date of June 16th attached.

Get a good look at the Deluxe Edition’s cover art, slipcase, and lithograph in the following images from Dark Horse:

Essentially, the Deluxe Edition is the book’s standard release with the aforementioned extras. A 200-page hardback, the book will feature original art, development insight from Naughty Dog developers, and creator commentary. Dark Horse touts the lithograph packaged with the Deluxe Edition as a “gallery-quality” piece. Based on the image above, that at least appears to be the case.

In other art-related The Last of Us news, Sony reportedly had plans to release an animated short film based on the first game. According to a since deleted post from the studio originally involved with the project, the film was cancelled. Art from it surfaced online last week, detailing what would’ve been quite a special bridge between the two games.

The Last of Us fans can finally catch up with Joel and Ellie in just a few short months. Naughty Dog’s long-awaited sequel will come to the PlayStation 4 on May 29th.

[Source: Dark Horse via Comicbook.com]