In addition to Marvel’s Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Edition, unveiled last October, Square Enix will launch a Deluxe Edition for the game. Though the two special editions feature different contents, they do share one thing in common–early access. Anyone who purchases either edition will get to play the title 72 hours—that’s three full days—ahead of its September 4th release. Preordering a special or standard version of Marvel’s Avengers will grant consumers a few other goodies, too, such as beta access.

The Deluxe Edition comes with an exclusive Obsidian Outfit Pack, which includes six hero outfits. This version of Marvel’s Avengers also packages in six Obsidian nameplates and the aforementioned 72-hour early access.

With the Earth’s Mightiest Edition, fans can expect the following:

12-inch PVC Statue of Captain America by Gentle Giant

Copy of the Deluxe Edition

Steelbook Case

Hulk Bobblehead

Mjolnir Keychain

Black Widow’s Belt Buckle

Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprints

Kamala Khan’s Honorary Avenger Pin

Commemorative Avengers Photo

72-Hours Early Access

Preordering any version of Marvel’s Avengers at participating retailers will net customers various extras. Retailers will either offer a limited-edition pin set, digital comic book, patch set, or steelbook designed by Marvel artist Mark Brooks (Fantastic Four, Captain Marvel). It remains unclear which retailer may offer which item for preorders. Today, Square Enix is also launching its preorder program, which will see customers obtain access to the Marvel’s Avengers beta, a nameplate, and a set of Marvel Legacy Outfits. The latter pack takes inspiration from each hero’s defining moments in the comics, specifically moments where they first embrace their powers.

Additional preorder bonuses will be offered to PlayStation Store costumers. These extras include a Ms. Marvel “Talking to the Hand” emote and “Marvel’s Avengers: Hex pattern Logo” Dynamic Theme. An exclusive Digital Edition is also coming to the PS Store, featuring Ms. Marvel’s nameplate and 1,000 credits to use in-game on character customizations. This Digital Edition packages in the three-day early access, too. Lastly, PS4 players can get their hands on the beta first, so long as they preorder any edition for PS4.

The following Marvel’s Avengers trailer accompanied the latest batch of news:

Following a recent delay, Marvel’s Avengers will hit the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on September 4th.

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.