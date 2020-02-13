PlayStation fans looking to get their hands on Nioh 2 before launch are in luck. At the end of this month, Team Ninja will unleash a free Last Chance Trial, with no PlayStation Plus requirement. It’ll kick off on Friday, February 28th at 12:00am PST. The free trial is slated to end a few days later on Sunday, March 1st at 11:59pm PST.

This new demo aims to give players a solid introduction on what to expect from the prequel’s full experience. As such, it will come packed with Nioh 2’s deep character customization options. And, yes, everyone can transfer their created character in the demo over to the main game at launch. Game progression itself will not be transferable, however.

Players should also expect to experiment with Yokai abilities and the all-new Switchglaive. The latter is a scythe-esque weapon that changes form whenever a player chooses. Additionally, a total of three missions will be available during the Last Chance Trial. Each takes place on Mount Tenno, a level replete with monsters who possess an array of formidable skills. No doubt every enemy encountered will pose a challenging threat.

Nioh 2 hits store shelves for the PlayStation 4 next month of March 13th. Preorders are live for both the standard version and Special Edition, which features the game, steelbook case, The Art of Nioh 2, and the Season Pass. The Season Pass content itself will include three separate DLC releases, all consisting of prequel story content, new weapons, enemies, and combat abilities. At the time of writing, Team Ninja has yet to detail a release schedule for its DLC plans.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]