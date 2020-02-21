While it appears as though the days of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’s reign are over, a producer of the series will soon bring it back to the forefront. Instead of a new entry or remaster, however, THPS‘ influence is being remembered with a documentary, Pretending I’m a Superman. The film will premiere next week on February 29th at Mammoth Film Fest in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Tony Hawk himself shared news of the documentary’s premiere in a recent post on his personal Twitter page. Hawk and other famous pro skaters, Rodney Mullen and Steve Caballero, will attend Mammoth Film Fest. Along with filmmakers, the trio are scheduled to take part in a Q&A discussion following the film’s premiere.

See Hawk’s Twitter post below:

“Pretending I’m a Superman” is a new doc about the THPS series, made by a former producer of the game. Premieres at @mammothfilmfest on Feb 29 and I’ll be there with Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero & the filmmakers for a panel discussion afterwards.

Info: https://t.co/074PBCpmcK pic.twitter.com/c9xtCRuiN3 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 18, 2020

Tickets and badges for the Mammoth Film Fest are currently live on the event’s official website. The film fest will run from Thursday, February 27th to Monday, March 2nd. Pretending I’m a Superman, directed by Ludvig Gür, premieres Saturday, February 29th at 4:00pm.

Check out the film’s trailer in the video below:

The first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater entry released back in August 1999. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, the most recent installment, launched in 2015. Since then, the series has remained dormant. Yet, considering Activision’s continued hints at remasters, hopes are high we haven’t seen the last of the beloved skate boarding franchise.

[Source: Tony Hawk on Twitter]