The PlayStation Plus free games for March 2020 are Bluepoint’s Shadow of the Colossus PS4 remake and Sega’s Sonic Forces. These two games will be available to add to your PS Plus instant games library on March 3, 2020 before speeding away on April 6 to make room for the next batch of games.

Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces replace February’s BioShock: The Collection and The Sims 4, as well as cycling out PSVR bonus game Firewall Zero Hour. You have through March 2 to add those games to your library. Players must have an active PS Plus subscription to redeem the free games. You don’t need to download them immediately. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you can download and play any games in your instant games collection library, even if your subscription lapses and you return later.

Shadow of the Colossus is a full remake of the PS2 original from the ground up. Bluepoint also did the PS3 remaster that was part of the Ico and Shadow of the Colossus Collection, so the studio was very well versed on the ins and outs of the game. Our own review of Shadow of the Colossus gave it a perfect score and said that it brought life to the original vision of the PS2 version.

Sonic Forces acts as a kind of spiritual successor to Sonic Generations, allowing players to make their own custom Sonic character as gameplay deftly weaves between modern 3D stages and classic 2D levels. With Sonic the Hedgehog film having the most successful opening for any video game movie in theaters, Sonic Forces is a great acquisition for PlayStation Plus as moviegoers might be looking to continue the Sonic experience.

For a final bonus, PlayStation Plus members will get access to a Predator: Hunting Grounds trial weekend at the end of March. The trial begins at 5 pm Pacific on March 27 and runs to 11:59 pm Pacific on March 29. PS4 players will be able to play with or against PC players (via the Epic Store) during the Trial Weekend. A PS Plus subscription will be required for PS4 players. Predator: Hunting Grounds releases in full on April 24.

As a reminder, the March 2020 PS Plus free games go live on March 3, 2020 and will be able to be added to your library until April 6. February’s free games will only be available through March 2, leaving on March 3 when Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces make their debut in the Instant Games Collection.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]