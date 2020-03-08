PlatinumGames’ The Wonderful 101: Remastered Kickstarter campaign has ended with a whopping ¥235,320,528 (a little over $2.2 million) raised by more than 33,000 backers. The original goal was roughly $50,000.

Two additional stretch goals are now open. At $2.25 million, players will get two orchestral recordings: The Won-Stoppable Wonderful 100 and Tables Turn re-recorded with a full orchestra. At $2.5 million, the game will support more languages. PlatinumGames asked backers to let the developers know what languages they’d like to see added.

Detailing the orchestral recordings stretch goal, PlatinumGames wrote:

Out of the many songs in The Wonderful 101, we’ve decided to go with The Won-Stoppable Wonderful 100 and Tables Turn, two songs that have received high praise from players and that we feel expertly capture the spirit of The Wonderful 101. If we reach this goal, we will be able to re-record these two songs with a full orchestra and implement them in the game. Since working on the original game, the composers had always wanted to do an orchestra recording but due to knowledge, experience, and budget limitations, it never came to be. Now, we deeply hope that we’ll be able to get further support from you all so that we’ll finally be able to complete The Wonderful 101 as we’ve always dreamed of doing. If this stretch goal is reached, we will arrange the songs so that the wonderful sound of the real instruments will be utilized to their utmost capabilities.

As the campaign came to a close, PlatinumGames thanked backers for their support and noted that the project wouldn’t be possible without them.

[Source: Kickstarter]