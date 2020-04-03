Since February of this year, PlatinumGames has teased a total of four big announcements via its website. All four are already out in the wild, though the most recent served as little more than an April Fool’s Joke. But the studio does have another real reveal up its sleeve, apparently. This is according to a fifth “Coming Soon” section on the official PlatinumGames site.

See a screenshot of the website’s fifth segment in the image below:

Another segment of the webpage, pictured in the above featured image, indicates the next announcement will go live this year. For the time being, it is anyone’s guess as to what else PlatinumGames may showcase.

The unveiling of The Wonderful 101: Remastered counts as the first reveal. This particular title will launch on May 19th in North America for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A European release is slated to follow soon thereafter on May 22nd. PlatinumGames’ second announcement this year saw the team tease Project G.G., the codename for Hideki Kamiya’s new superhero title.

A third news roll out concerned a newly opened studio, PlatinumGames Tokyo. As previously noted, the fourth tease was a joke, centering on a collaboration between PlatinumGames and arcade game maker Hamster Corporation.

It seems that on the business front, things have been pretty good for Platinum this year. In January, the studio received a “capital investment” from Chinese conglomerate Tencent for an undisclosed sum. Notably, the investment will aid in PlatinumGames’ desire to further explore self-publishing possibilities.

[Source: PlatinumGames Official Website via Nibel on Twitter]