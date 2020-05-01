Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, PlatinumGames is delaying the release of The Wonderful 101: Remastered’s physical edition. Instead of arriving later this month as originally planned, boxed versions will launch on June 30th in North America and July 3rd in Europe. Fans and newcomers will still be able to purchase and download digital copies on May 19th and May 22nd in North America and Europe, respectively.

PlatinumGames shared the news on its official Twitter page in the following post:

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the store dates for <physical> versions of The Wonderful 101 have been postponed. New dates are June 30th for NA and July 3rd for EU. We apologize to those who have been anticipating the game’s arrival, and hope everyone is staying safe. — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) May 1, 2020

The studio announced The Wonderful 101: Remastered earlier this year. A Kickstarter campaign went live in February, quickly amassing an incredible amount of support. Platinum initially set the funding goal for approximately $50,000. Within 24 hours, supporters had pledged more than $1.2 million, securing a PlayStation 4 version of the remaster and additional stretch goals. The Kickstarter campaign ended in early March with over $2.2 million in support.

This highly-anticipated remaster of a Wii U classic serves as just one of PlatinumGames’ works-in-progress. Director Hideki Kamiya is helming development of a title codenamed Project G.G., his next superhero-centric game. Details are scarce at present, but Kamiya has teased it won’t be “very niche” in nature.

Additionally, PlatinumGames established another studio, PlatinumGames Tokyo. The team will produce games, but it’s also performing R&D to develop a new in-house engine.

[Source: PlatinumGames on Twitter]

