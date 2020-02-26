News from Famitsu magazine recently let loose details about Project G.G., another PlatinumGames venture. Now the studio is unleashing a few more bits of information. An update to the team’s website features images, an official teaser trailer, and a message from Director Hideki Kamiya, wherein he notes Project G.G. is “just a working title” for now.

Check out the teaser trailer below, which runs just over 90 seconds long and features an incredibly adorable dog. (Note: No harm comes to said adorable dog in the following teaser):

Kamiya released a statement on PlatinumGames’ website, explaining that Project G.G. counts as the studio’s first self-published game. This is a “giant step” for the company, as every aspect of this project, including characters, art, story, and so on, will wholly belong to Platinum. Such an endeavor comes with a few risks as well, Kamiya notes.

Of course, [self-publishing] has its downsides, too. We’ll be taking on new risks that we’ve never had to assume before as a contracted developer. Having full control over the Project G.G. IP gives us a ton of freedom, but also a ton of responsibility. Still, I think we can harness that sense of responsibility and turn it into motivation to make Project G.G. the best game it can be.

Near the end of his letter, Kamiya says the game’s “finish line is still a long way away.” This seems to suggest we won’t receive anymore updates for quite some time. If so, the above teaser trailer will have to suffice. And there’s plenty to unpack in it, too.

In an interview with Famitsu, Kamiya teased, “if Viewtiful Joe is like a Kamen Rider transformation, [and] if Wonderful 101 is a squadron, Project G.G. is like a huge hero.” Interestingly, the final few moments of Project G.G.’s teaser trailer reveals it as “the powerful climax to the Hideki Kamiya superhero trilogy!” Given the action on-screen, it’s safe to say this particular superhero adventure will stand out.

[Source: PlatinumGames]