First details on the second of PlatinumGames‘ four surprises have emerged, courtesy of the latest Famitsu magazine issue. Titled Project G.G., this particular Platinum adventure will launch across all platforms at an as yet undisclosed time. Hideki Kamiya, the director of Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101, is leading the charge on Platinum’s new IP.

The studio intends to self-publish Project G.G., despite its new investment partner, the Chinese conglomerate Tencent, offering to do so. PlatinumGames’ decision on this front stems from a desire to wholly own and control the IP, as developers have previously noted.

Kamiya told Famitsu that Project G.G. is emblematic of “Platinum challenging what [the company] hasn’t challenged before.” Seemingly, the director could not divulge much about his next creative venture. Yet, he did at least offer a hint as to what Platinum fans can expect, telling the magazine that “if Viewtiful Joe is like a Kamen Rider transformation, [and] if Wonderful 101 is a squadron, Project G.G. is like a huge hero.”

Platinum’s Executive Director and Producer, Atsushi Inaba, spoke with Famitsu as well, revealing that the team presently hard at work on Project G.G. is already 15 strong. There are plans to expand, however, with Inaba’s wanting to open a Tokyo-based studio comprised of at least 100 developers. During the interview, Inaba also shared Platinum’s plan to launch the new project across all currently available platforms.

News of Project G.G. comes on the heels of several Platinum-related teases of late. Earlier this month, the studio’s website began hinting at four new projects. The Wonderful 101: Remastered, which quickly met its Kickstarter goals, constitutes the first of the bunch; Project G.G. clearly counts as the second. At present, it is anyone’s guess what else the company may have up its sleeve. The recent course of events suggests we will not have to wait long to find out, though.

[Source: Famitsu Magazine via Siliconera]