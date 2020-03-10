Earlier this year, there were rumors that the Sony exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn would likely head to PC, according to a report from Kotaku’s Jason Schreier. Following that was an Amazon listing pointing to its existence as well. Sony itself has finally confirmed that the open-world action game will, in fact, release for PC on Steam later this summer.

Speaking with the PlayStation Blog’s Sid Shuman, Sony Head of World Wide Studios Hermen Hulst said:

Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer…. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon.

A specific release date or price was not revealed, but we do know it will launch via Steam and will be the complete edition with the Frozen Wilds expansion, along with the following items:

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Developer Guerrilla Games, the studio behind the PS4 version and PC port, confirmed its summer launch on Steam via tweet:

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC is coming to Steam this summer!https://t.co/8aUMR0dNTF pic.twitter.com/Ob1OhJMVM2 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) March 10, 2020

It’s unclear if Horizon Zero Dawn will be available on PC via any other storefronts, but as Hulst states, we will know more about the port “soon.”

Horizon Zero Dawn came to PS4 in 2017 and garnered universal acclaim, with many outlets praising its visuals, story, themes, and protagonist Aloy. While a sequel hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony, we likely haven’t seen the last of Aloy’s adventures. A job listing on the company’s website last year requested a Technical Vegetation Artist, with the role of “creating the stunning environments of Horizon,” leading many to believe a sequel is in the works.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]