Getting deals on games is always a win, but getting deals on games that aren’t even out yet is the cherry on top. If you’re amped for Cyberpunk 2077 this fall but haven’t put your preorder in yet, now’s the time to get it. Amazon has a Cyberpunk 2077 deal for only $49.94, which is $10 less than the normal new release price of $60. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though. Amazon has been known to lower the prices of preorders in the past, only to raise them back to full price as release nears.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2020. It was delayed from its previous April date to give the team additional time to polish the game. The delay hasn’t kept the game out of the news though. Recently CD Projekt RED made an update to Cyberpunk 2077’s female protagonist, changing her appearance on the game’s reversible slipcover (for those of you who are getting the physical version from this Amazon deal, the case will feature a reversible slipcover allowing you to display either the male or female V at your discretion).

The team talked about originally trying VR for Cyberpunk, but said that virtual reality as a whole just wasn’t quite viable yet. Perhaps the release and critical reception of Half-Life: Alyx will prompt the developer to change their minds once they see what’s possible in the medium.

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature more than 70 unique Street Stories, essentially side missions that bring the world of Night City to life. CDPR says that these Street Stories will be much more in-depth and dynamic than even The Witcher 3’s side quests, which was one of the big features we praised about that game.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on September 17, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

