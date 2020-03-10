Cyberpunk 2077 will launch with a reversible cover, featuring the female version of protagonist V at the center of attention. One specific design of her has been shown in the past on the reversible cover art, in screenshots, and in gameplay footage. However, over the weekend, CD Projekt RED shared a newly redesigned look for V.

In celebration of International Women’s Day this past Sunday, the studio posted the following image on Twitter:

CD Projekt confirmed this as the new reversible cover in response to fan questions in the post’s comments. As you can see, V’s alterations aren’t too drastic. Her overall hairstyle, for instance, is similar to the original design, though her hair color has changed from black to red. Where eyeliner and eyeshadow were once thick around her eyes, the new design appears to feature no such makeup at all.

It does not seem as though the studio is offering an explanation for the changes. Still, the character design is awesome. Either way, these design choices should only affect Cyberpunk 2077’s marketing, since players will ultimately decide how they want their version of V to look.

Little has been seen of Cyberpunk 2077 in the last several months. “Previously undisclosed content” was supposed to go on display in some capacity at Taipei Game Show earlier this year. Coronavirus concerns resulted in the event’s cancellation, however. At present, it’s unclear when CD Projekt will publicly share more footage and details about the long-awaited sci-fi title.

Cyberpunk 2077 finally hits store shelves later this year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 17th.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]