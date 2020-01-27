Earlier this month, news surfaced of PlayStation’s Taipei Game Show lineup. The show will also feature Cyberpunk 2077. Little was known about plans for the sci-fi title at the time; however, there’s now a clearer picture for what’s on the horizon. Reportedly, CD Projekt RED will share “previously undisclosed content” from Cyberpunk 2077. Only select audiences will have a chance to see the new footage. As such, it’s unknown if the content will become public.

This news comes courtesy of VG247, a publication with plans to attend the Taipei Game Show. According to the website’s report, Cyberpunk 2077’s fresh footage will only be “premiered to a select audience.” Again, there currently exists no word on if CD Projekt RED will share the footage on public platforms. In addition, given the game’s recent delay to September 17th, all anyone can do is guess at when the studio will unveil more details.

Sony has pretty big plans in place, too. With a “You’re a Star” theme for its PlayStation showcase, Sony will have three large areas at Taipei Game Show dedicated to three titles. VG247 reports that these three games include, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nioh 2, and The Last of Us: Part 2.

Attendees to Taipei Game Show will also see 10 games from Sega, one of which includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Moreover, cosplay competitions, esports, board games, and 233 indie exhibitors from more than 20 countries will be on display as well.

Taipei Game Show 2020 begins next week on February 6 and will draw to a close on February 9th.

[Source: VG247]