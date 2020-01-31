The annual Taipei Game Show typically welcomes hundreds of thousands of attendees. It comes as no surprise, then, that due to the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, Taipei Game Show organizers have elected to cancel the Taiwan-based event. The show was originally set to take place between February 6th and February 9th, but has now been postponed to an unspecified date in the summer.

This year’s event was set to host upwards of 300,000 attendees, including fans, press from around the world, and a slew of game companies. Given that gatherings of this magnitude are likely to increase the chance of the coronavirus’ spreading, the call to postpone such an event will undoubtedly prove a smart one.

For now, plans concerning the show’s postponement to the summer remain a mystery. However, a spokesperson for the event said in a statement that further details, such as a new time and date, “will be announced in the upcoming days by the organizing committee.” Those who were slated to attend should also receive information about refunds in the days ahead. What will not change is the Taipei Game Show venue–Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.

A whole host of developers and publishers were on board to exhibit at the event, including Bandai Namco Entertainment, CD Projekt RED, Sega, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. CD Projekt RED reportedly had plans to showcase previously unseen Cyberpunk 2077 footage. Of course, it now remains to be seen when the content will see the light of day.

[Source: VG247]