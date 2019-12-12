When news first hit that Valve had a Half-Life project in the works for VR, no one expected it would see the light of day on the PlayStation VR. That much was confirmed once Half-Life: Alyx’s announcement arrived, without mention of the Sony headset. However, things may not be all doom and gloom on this front. At the very least, the team at Valve is well aware that PSVR fans want to experience Half-Life: Alyx. And, interestingly enough, one Valve designer has confirmed that the prospect of such a thing happening hasn’t been written off.

Push Square reached out to Valve, asking about the potential of the next Half-Life chapter one day landing on PSVR. Reportedly, Designer Greg Coomer reaffirmed that SteamVR remains the company’s sole focus for Alyx’s launch. Yet, Valve “believe[s] Sony’s VR platform has been a huge success for the medium, and we assume that lots of Sony customers would love to experience this new chapter of Half-Life.” As such, Coomer continued, while Valve is “very focused on the initial [SteamVR] release,” the company has “not ruled anything out.”

With all of the above in mind, it appears as though nothing is set in stone just yet. Regardless, Half-Life: Alyx continues to generate widespread interest, especially since it takes place before the events of Half-Life 2. Plus, depending on how the virtual reality experience performs, Valve may very well return to the beloved sci-fi universe for yet another entry.

Valve plans to launch Half-Life: Alyx on the SteamVR early next year in March 2020.

[Source: Push Square]