Half-Life Inspired Shooter Vertigo 2 Is Coming to PSVR2

Owners of Sony’s high-end headset will soon be able to get their hands on one of the most acclaimed VR titles of 2023 when sci-fi shooter Vertigo 2 arrives on PSVR2 later this year. Originally released on PC in March, it was revealed during the July 14 Perp Games VR Summer Showcase that the Half-Life-inspired title will be coming to PSVR2 this year.

Vertigo 2 will release physically and digitally

According to UploadVR, both digital and physical versions of Vertigo 2 are planned for PSVR2 in 2023, although no firm release date was given. Described by its creator as “an immersive single-player first-person shooter with a focus on story, spectacle, and tactile VR gameplay,” Vertigo 2 was widely praised by critics and gamers following its PC launch in March and currently sits at an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam. The announcement of the PSVR2 port closed out the Perp Games VR Summer Showcase, which also included more information on the PSVR2 release of Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate.

Created by solo developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown, Vertigo 2’s gameplay is heavily inspired by classic Valve shooters like Portal and the Half-Life series. Featuring a heavily comedic tone throughout, Vertigo 2’s light-hearted gunplay should help it stand out against decidedly darker PSVR2 shooters like Hellsweeper VR. The game’s campaign mode is spread across 18 chapters filled with a wide array of alien enemies and some massive bosses that players can dispatch with Vertigo 2’s many unique weapons. Players will also be able to make their own fun using Vertigo 2’s built-in level editor, which even features scripting support for creating custom missions.

Tsiakalis-Brown had previously mentioned the possibility of a Vertigo PSVR2 port. Despite being a single developer, he tweeted it was “definitely a possibility” and that he’d love to do it.

Vertigo 2 is just one of many high-profile PC VR titles headed to PSVR2 in the coming months, which should help to address some concerns about a lack of quality titles for Sony’s headset. As part of a $2 billion dollar investment in game R&D announced by Sony Group earlier this week, the company plans to increase spending on development of VR, AR, and mixed-reality titles in the coming years.