Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate PSVR2 Upgrade Boasts Numerous Visual Boosts, New Physics, & Gameplay Changes

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate was one of the later PlayStation VR games, one that is also slated to get a PSVR2 upgrade. Developer Mighty Eyes has explained that it won’t just be a resolution boost and showed how much the game has been reworked for the new hardware.

The Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate PSVR2 upgrade has many new features

Get a new look at Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, coming to #PSVR2 next year with redesigned combat, physics-based platforming, and more: https://t.co/wO35o16D6z pic.twitter.com/FO83UapJYG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2023

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Wanderer’s most immediately noticeable improvement is its visuals. Its NPCs and lighting system have been overhauled, which can be seen in the above video that compares the PSVR and PSVR2 versions. The protagonist has also been touched up, too, as players can now see their full bodies instead of floating limbs. Mighty Eyes also claimed it has created a “state-of-the-art player avatar system” and A.I. that will make players animate more convincingly. Characters have even been created using Epic Games’ MetaHumans system, which is, according to Epic, a “complete framework that gives any creator the power to create, animate, and use highly realistic human characters in any way imaginable.”

Mighty Eyes has also streamlined and added to the gameplay. More accurate physics mean that items move more realistically. The combat system has been redesigned around a new collection of weapons and enemies, and the team claims it will give players more freedom. And since platforming is driven by physics now and is much more interactive, levels have been redesigned to embrace this newfound mobility and, once again, offer more freedom. There are even three new levels.

Lastly, moving between time periods has also been changed to allow for more persistence to create a “seamless experience for when a player leaves a ‘time era’ (world) and returns” and means that “things are exactly as they left them.” Samuel, the talking watch from the original, also now has a new user interface, storage system, and an extra feature that lets players locate lost items, the latter of which was a criticism levied at the original.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is still just scheduled for sometime in 2024 for PSVR2 and didn’t get a more exact release date. It’s also unclear what the upgrade path will be for owners of the PS4 title (if there is one). Wanderer was one of the last big titles for the original PSVR and released in January 2022. This VR game all about time travel came out to solid reviews, resulting in an average score of 85 on OpenCritic.