Studio Behind PSVR / PSVR2's Firewall Games Shutting Down

First Contact Entertainment, the studio behind PSVR and PSVR2 shooters Firewall Zero Hour and Firewall Ultra, is shutting down. The developer was in operation for almost eight years and specialized in VR content, which became the reason for its closure.

PSVR and PSVR2’s Firewall games earned mixed reviews

PSVR’s Firewall Zero Hour earned generally positive reviews but PSVR2’s Firewall Ultra failed to exceed or match its predecessors’ reception. However, sales and reviews don’t seem to be the primary reason for First Contact’s closure. In a statement published on Facebook, the company cited “lack of support for VR within the industry” that eventually “took its toll.”

The statement — which gives the closure date as “end of the year” — only appears on First Contact’s official Facebook page at the time of this writing, and is neither up on its website nor on its Twitter/X page (which is currently active).

“As a AAA VR game developer, we are just not able to justify the expense needed gouging forward,” part of the statement reads. “We are a team of fearless innovators willing to push new technologies to its limits. I am extremely proud of the team and grateful to our investors, our partners and of course our community of dedicated and passionate players. It’s been a wild ride, Thankyou!”