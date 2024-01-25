Report: Meta Quest Significantly Outsold PSVR 2 in Holiday 2023

A new report claims that Meta Quest sales significantly outpaced those of PSVR 2 over 2023’s prime holiday season. The report comes from folks over at Road to VR, who analyzed sales data from Amazon U.S. and included both the standard PSVR 2 box and Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle in its analysis.

PSVR 2 holiday 2023 sales has its limitations but paints a damning picture

Road to VR acknowledges that its data is limited because Sony does sell directly to consumers via PlayStation Direct, but found during its analysis that Amazon moves the most volume of VR headsets — including PSVR 2 — around the globe. Hence, its analysis seems fair.

According to the data available, for every one box of PSVR 2 moved, the Quest sold more than 30 units. Between November 16, 2023 and January 16, 2024, Meta Quest 2 and 3 sold 320,000 headsets whereas the PSVR 2 sold around 10,500. This data doesn’t include the original PSVR since it has been discontinued.

PSVR 2’s sales are further damaged but its lack of backwards compatibility. Sony has been making an effort to continue expanding the new headset’s library and did see initial success out of the gate, but it remains to be seen how well the PSVR 2 does going forward.