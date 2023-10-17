Phasmophobia PS5 & PSVR2 Release Date Delayed

Kinetic Games has once more had to delay its supernatural horror game Phasmophobia for PS5 and PSVR2 due to unforeseen circumstances with console development.

Phasmophobia delay ghosts PlayStation a bit longer

Issues have besieged the studio in recent months including a fire at its offices, which already pushed a tentative August release of the game on consoles to October, but with just under half the month left, it has been revealed it will be further delayed to an unknown date.

The studio’s statement said, “As we still try to adapt to our new remote working life after the fire incident and to establish a new office, we’ve encountered unforeseen challenges in adapting the game for consoles. These combined factors have affected our development timeline more than we initially anticipated.”

As the statement goes on, Kinetic Games tells us how the console versions have caused parts of the game to be reworked, which hasn’t helped on the delay front.

”Additionally, in preparation for the PlayStation VR2 launch, we have been diligently reviewing the game’s performance and optimizing it across all maps to ensure a seamless experience for all of our console players. In this regard, we had to rework Maple Lodge Campsite with a completely new layout (more information below). This decision, though time-consuming for our art team, is essential to provide the best possible gameplay experience.”

The team will provide a revised release date when it can and, in the meantime, says, ”We are working diligently to minimize the impact of this delay, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support.”

Kinetic Games had previously confirmed Phasmophobia on PS5 & PSVR2 will feature optional cross-play with PC and Xbox Series players.

Phasmophobia sees a team of four players investigating paranormal activity in various locations. The team must use all the ghost-hunting equipment at their disposal to gather as much evidence as they can.