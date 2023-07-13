Hellsweeper VR Release Date Revealed for Hellish PSVR2 Action Game

By Michael Leri

Hellsweeper VR is one of the bigger PlayStation VR2 titles slated for 2023, and now that window has just gotten a little more narrow. Developer Mixed Realms has announced that this violent action game is coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and PC VR on September 21.

Hellsweeper VR has two editions, too

Pre-orders are live now on the PlayStation Store, and those who buy it early get a hound mask for the protagonist. This applies to both the $29.99 standard version and the $39.99 Deluxe Edition that comes with then game’s soundtrack, artbook, and an exclusive Mystic Hellhound skin.

Hellsweeper VR, as shown in the release date trailer, is a first-person action game with “no-holes-barred locomotion” that has an arsenal of guns, melee weapons, and telekinetic powers. Upgrades give players the capability to get even stronger so they can progress further in this roguelite experience. It has around 16 maps, “over” 10 enemy types, and multiple mission types, which Mixed Realms claims means every run will be different. It even supports co-op as well as solo play.

Hellsweeper VR is the studio’s second VR game. Its first VR title was 2018’s well-received Sairento VR, which was a similarly fast-paced VR game that let players control an acrobatic cyber ninja. However, Sairento VR didn’t come to the original PSVR.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

