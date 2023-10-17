Kill It With Fire VR Brings Spider-Smashing Action to PSVR2 Next Month

Kill It With Fire VR, the first-person spider-hunter from developer Casey Donnellan Games and publisher tinyBuild, infests Sony’s PSVR2 next month with a November 7, 2023 release date.

Spider Pan

Mankind’s worst enemy (the house spider, of course) has invaded and infested a once-peaceful, now extremely chaotic neighborhood. Rise to the occasion as a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator to restore peace. Explore each infested room, including the attic, kitchen, and even the garden, and build an arsenal of weapons with anything in sight – picture frames, your beloved TV, a flame torch… If it can be thrown at the pesky monsters, it works!

Standing out from the Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR versions, PSVR2 introduces eye tracking: instead of using your hands to point at objects to pick them up, players can now simply gaze at them, then press and hold the grip button to quickly pick up anything as a weapon.

Explore every nook and cranny, using state-of-the-art tracking tech to locate spiders in pizza boxes, underneath milk cartons, or even sock drawers. Uncover hidden upgrades and grab a frying pan to whack away those troubling creatures.

Increase the carnage with access to various spider-repellent weaponry. Turn on the weed wacker and slice through the hordes of arachnids. Lock, load, and spray down the creepy crawlers with shotguns or simply, yet most effectively, blaze them away with the trusty flamethrower.

Leave no arachnid alive anywhere from office spaces to barns and all your local retail favorites. Take on optional missions or put the exterminator skills to the test in the Arachno-Gauntlet. Accomplish this all, be rewarded with a top-of-the-line secret ending, and become the Kill it With Fire Exterminator the world needs.

When Kill it With Fire VR comes to PSVR2 on November 7, it will set you back a modest $14.99 / €.14.99 to deal with your arachnophobia, which might be cheaper than therapy even if you have to shell out for PSVR2 as well.