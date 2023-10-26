Arizona Sunshine 2 Release Date Set for PSVR2 Sequel in New Trailer

Publisher and developer Vertigo Games announced the Arizona Sunshine 2 release date on Thursday, confirming that the upcoming PSVR2 game would arrive later this year.

The Arizona Sunshine 2 release date is set for December 7, 2023. The zombie-fighting VR game returns with full manual reloading, new ranged weapons, and an all-new melee system that introduces new weapons, including machetes, crowbars, and pickaxes.

Most notably, Arizona Sunshine 2 will also see the return of its fan-favorite co-op mode, allowing players to join up together and fight against zombie hordes.

Along with some big gameplay improvements, Arizona Sunshine 2 will also feature an all-new cinematic story campaign. Players will also be accompanied by a newly introduced lead character, Buddy, a dog companion who can help take down zombies and dig up special items.

Arizona Sunshine 2 pre-orders available now

Pre-orders for the game are up now on the PlayStation Store, and comes in a variety of options, including:

The Standard Edition ($49.99) includes the base game and Biker Bark Vest, Worker Watch, and Ducky Weapon Charm in-game exclusive bonuses.