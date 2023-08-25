Phasmophobia PS5, PSVR2 Release Date Spirits Away to October

With a tentative release window of August 2023 fast disappearing, developer Kinetic Games has confirmed a new release date for the multiplayer horror game Phasmophobia with PS5 and PSVR2 versions coming in October instead.

The Phasmophobia PS5 & PSVR2 release date has suffered a setback due to circumstances outside Kinetic Games’ control, but it is confident the game will be ready in the week leading up to Halloween.

A message from the development team read,

”Dear Phasmophobia Community,

First and foremost, we’d like to thank you all for your support and that you are just as excited as we are for the console release.

Due to a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted.”

It then goes on to lay out the new plan,

”After careful consideration, we have made the tough decision to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted. We are now aiming for a special launch during the week leading up to Halloween this October. This gives us the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything. Your patience and understanding mean everything to us, and we can’t wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles.”

Kinetic Games had previously confirmed Phasmophobia on PS5 & PSVR2 will feature optional cross-play with PC and Xbox Series players.

Phasmophobia sees a team of four players investigating paranormal activity in various locations. The team must use all the ghost-hunting equipment at their disposal in order to gather as much evidence as they can.