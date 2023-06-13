Phasmophobia PS5, PSVR2 Version Announced

Phasmophobia has been a hit on PC since its release in September 2020. But the multiplayer ghost-hunting game won’t be locked to that platform for much longer, as developer Kinetic Games has announced that a Phasmophobia PS5 port is in the works and will come out sometime in August.

The Phasmophobia PS5 version will support PSVR2

This port was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 alongside its Xbox Series X|S counterpart. PS5 owners will get an extra feature when compared to Xbox players since the PS5 version will support PlayStation VR2, which is somewhat expected since the PC version also supports VR.

Console versions have been loosely planned for some time. Kinetic noted in June 2021 that it was “looking into” it after growing in size.

The announcement trailer also states that Phasmophobia will support cross-platform play. Kinetic noted on the game’s Steam page that the console ports will be regularly updated alongside the PC versions. Reporting, bans, and blocks will even work across systems.

The other features like four-player co-op and seasonal events listed in the trailer point out how much Kinetic has added to the game since its launch in early access.