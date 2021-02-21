Casey Donnellan Games and tinyBuild (Hello Neighbor) have announced that they’re bringing their first-person action game Kill It With Fire to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices on March 4th.

Kill It With Fire has players hunting and exterminating spiders with a variety of weapons. The game boasts a “realistic” fire simulation system and some satisfying chaos.

An official description is as follows:

The spider — mankind’s most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it’s time to fight back! Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path! To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin’ smushed by stuff…pretty much anything, really. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy — first you’ve gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry’s location among hundreds of potential hiding spots — then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It’s the only way to be sure.

Key features include:

Tons of unique weapons and equipment.

Eight different spider species.

Realistic fire simulation system.

Gratuitous chaos and destruction.

Dozens of optional objectives.

Loads of hidden upgrades.

Battle in the Arachno-Gauntlet.

A secret ending.

Check out a trailer below.

Kill It With Fire is already out on Steam, where it holds an “overwhelmingly positive” rating. However, critic reviews have settled for an average of of 68/100 on Metacritic.

