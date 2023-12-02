Ancient Dungeon VR Gets PSVR2 Release Date

Procedurally generated dungeon crawler Ancient Dungeon VR has a release date and is coming to PSVR2 next week.

Ancient Dungeon VR comes to PlayStation VR2 on December 8th as the PlayStation headset ends the year with a flurry of new titles, including Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 and Resident Evil 4’s VR mode.

Enter the Ancient Dungeon, a procedurally generated underground labyrinth with no way back and only one way to escape… Fight through hordes of different enemies with various upgradable weapons and improvise using the rich physics-based combat to survive. No two dungeons are the same, meaning each run differs from the last! Are you brave enough to delve into the Ancient Dungeon and uncover its secrets?

GAME FEATURES: