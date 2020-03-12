Michael Chu spent two decades working at Blizzard Entertainment, a development studio he admired long before joining the team. After most recently serving as Lead Writer on Overwatch, Chu has announced his departure from the company.

Chu formally revealed the news in a brief tweet, linking to a longer post on his personal blog. The writer’s Twitter post features below:

Twenty years after first walking through the doors at Blizzard, I’m moving on to new adventures! Overwatch has been an amazing experience and one that I will treasure forever. Thank you to everyone for your support over the years! https://t.co/rG4zPe9SGC — Michael Chu (@westofhouse) March 11, 2020

At the time of writing, Chu has yet to unveil what exactly he will do next. However, his aforementioned blog post does note a desire to continue “build[ing] worlds that unite people through games.” That same passion extends to Chu’s hope that he can “help create an inclusive world where more people will want to share stories that reflect their own experiences.”

While Chu is best known for creating the celebrated narratives and character stories in Overwatch, his work at Blizzard dates back even further, a given considering his 20-year tenure. His other Blizzard credits include helping with quest design for World of Warcraft, performing design work on Neverwinter Nights 2, as well as aiding in world design on Diablo III and its Reaper of Souls release.

The reason behind Chu’s departure also remains a mystery. Regardless, Blizzard has lost quite the incredible talent.

[Source: Michael Chu on Twitter]