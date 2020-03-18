Hello Games, the indie studio behind No Man’s Sky, is almost ready to launch its next adventure title. The game in question, The Last Campfire, will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on an unspecified date this summer.

At its core, The Last Campfire tells the story of a lost ember in search of a purpose and a way back home. Check out the newest trailer in all of its charming glory below:

As the little lost ember, players will explore a world replete with puzzles. To find a way home, the lost ember must continuously delve deeper into the regions beyond the “dark forest.” In this forest, a wide variety of adversities await. Additionally, the adorable character will come across other lost folk, peculiar creatures, as well as a number of ruins. The ultimate goal is to light the last campfire, hence the title. Finding hope and carrying it along the way will serve as the key to the lost ember’s success.

Hello Games announced The Last Campfire at The Game Awards in December 2018. Little has been shown of the adventure title since then.

The studio’s most recent project, No Man’s Sky, hit stores in the summer of 2016. A rocky launch didn’t bode well for the experience’s first year on the market. However, Hello Games has continuously reiterated on the game, turning No Man’s Sky around in an almost unprecedented fashion. New updates still go live every so often, with the latest having arrived just last month.

[Source: Hello Games]