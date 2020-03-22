PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Resident Evil 3 Remake Trophies Revealed, Platinum Requires Beating the Game in Hardcore Mode

resident evil ambassador

Resident Evil 3 remake’s trophy list has leaked ahead of release, revealing a total of 33 trophies including a Platinum that requires players to beat the game in Hardcore mode.

Check out the trophies below. Do note that since this is a leak instead of an official reveal, some trophies are marked as hidden and we do not have a description at this time. Nonetheless, the list gives you a fairly good idea of what’s in store.

Farewell Raccoon trophy

Obtain all trophies.

Hard awakening trophy

Escape from Jill’s building.

Go ahead, in the metro trophy

Escape from the residential area of ​​Raccoon City.

Change of scenery trophy

Leave downtown Raccoon City.

A Little Space trophy

Increase the inventory capacity.

Let It Go trophy

Push Nemesis to abandon an object.

Backfire trophy

Defeat Nemesis on the roof.

The Power of Gems trophy

Place all the gems in the metro station clock.

Emergency Call trophy

Leave the police station.

Breaking Brad trophy

Kill Brad.

Hidden Trophy trophy

Hidden Description.

I don’t know what I have trophy

Leave the square of the clock tower.

Near the Danger trophy

Follow Nicholai into the depths of the installation.

The Flower with Fuses trophy

Collect all the fuses in the hangar in less than 5 minutes.

Nemesis, the Return trophy

Defeat Nemesis in its 2nd form.

Nemesis, the return of revival trophy

Defeat Nemesis in its 3rd form.

Hidden Trophy trophy

Hidden Description

Fuuusion! trophy

Make an item.

Is it approved? trophy

Upgrade a weapon.

G.I. Jill trophy

Complete the game in “Hardcore” mode or higher.

Hidden Trophy trophy

Hidden Description

Sensational trophy

Complete the game with S-Rank.

Pandora’s Box trophy

Complete the game without opening the item chest.

Saturated Emergencies trophy

Resist the horde of zombies.

Hello Charlie! trophy

Destroy a Charlie Figurine.

Double Cut trophy

Defeat two enemies with a single shot.

All Seen, All Read trophy

Read all Story Documents.

Hidden Trophy trophy

Hidden Description

Traveling Arsenal trophy

Obtain all available weapons in the campaign.

Open Sesame trophy

Open all safes, lockers and locks.

Tonic Jill trophy

Complete the game in “Normal” mode or higher.

You’re Not Bad! trophy

Complete the game without using more than one healing item.

Parked in Double File trophy

Complete the game in less than 2 hours.

Resident Evil 3 will release on April 3rd.

[Source: PowerPyx]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.