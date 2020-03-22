Resident Evil 3 remake’s trophy list has leaked ahead of release, revealing a total of 33 trophies including a Platinum that requires players to beat the game in Hardcore mode.
Check out the trophies below. Do note that since this is a leak instead of an official reveal, some trophies are marked as hidden and we do not have a description at this time. Nonetheless, the list gives you a fairly good idea of what’s in store.
Farewell Raccoon
Obtain all trophies.
Hard awakening
Escape from Jill’s building.
Go ahead, in the metro
Escape from the residential area of Raccoon City.
Change of scenery
Leave downtown Raccoon City.
A Little Space
Increase the inventory capacity.
Let It Go
Push Nemesis to abandon an object.
Backfire
Defeat Nemesis on the roof.
The Power of Gems
Place all the gems in the metro station clock.
Emergency Call
Leave the police station.
Breaking Brad
Kill Brad.
Hidden Trophy
Hidden Description.
I don’t know what I have
Leave the square of the clock tower.
Near the Danger
Follow Nicholai into the depths of the installation.
The Flower with Fuses
Collect all the fuses in the hangar in less than 5 minutes.
Nemesis, the Return
Defeat Nemesis in its 2nd form.
Nemesis, the return of revival
Defeat Nemesis in its 3rd form.
Hidden Trophy
Hidden Description
Fuuusion!
Make an item.
Is it approved?
Upgrade a weapon.
G.I. Jill
Complete the game in “Hardcore” mode or higher.
Hidden Trophy
Hidden Description
Sensational
Complete the game with S-Rank.
Pandora’s Box
Complete the game without opening the item chest.
Saturated Emergencies
Resist the horde of zombies.
Hello Charlie!
Destroy a Charlie Figurine.
Double Cut
Defeat two enemies with a single shot.
All Seen, All Read
Read all Story Documents.
Hidden Trophy
Hidden Description
Traveling Arsenal
Obtain all available weapons in the campaign.
Open Sesame
Open all safes, lockers and locks.
Tonic Jill
Complete the game in “Normal” mode or higher.
You’re Not Bad!
Complete the game without using more than one healing item.
Parked in Double File
Complete the game in less than 2 hours.
Resident Evil 3 will release on April 3rd.
[Source: PowerPyx]
