Resident Evil 3 remake’s trophy list has leaked ahead of release, revealing a total of 33 trophies including a Platinum that requires players to beat the game in Hardcore mode.

Check out the trophies below. Do note that since this is a leak instead of an official reveal, some trophies are marked as hidden and we do not have a description at this time. Nonetheless, the list gives you a fairly good idea of what’s in store.

Farewell Raccoon

Obtain all trophies.

Hard awakening

Escape from Jill’s building.

Go ahead, in the metro

Escape from the residential area of ​​Raccoon City.

Change of scenery

Leave downtown Raccoon City.

A Little Space

Increase the inventory capacity.

Let It Go

Push Nemesis to abandon an object.

Backfire

Defeat Nemesis on the roof.

The Power of Gems

Place all the gems in the metro station clock. Emergency Call

Leave the police station. Breaking Brad

Kill Brad. Hidden Trophy

Hidden Description. I don’t know what I have

Leave the square of the clock tower. Near the Danger

Follow Nicholai into the depths of the installation. The Flower with Fuses

Collect all the fuses in the hangar in less than 5 minutes. Nemesis, the Return

Defeat Nemesis in its 2nd form. Nemesis, the return of revival

Defeat Nemesis in its 3rd form. Hidden Trophy

Hidden Description Fuuusion!

Make an item. Is it approved?

Upgrade a weapon. G.I. Jill

Complete the game in “Hardcore” mode or higher. Hidden Trophy

Hidden Description Sensational

Complete the game with S-Rank. Pandora’s Box

Complete the game without opening the item chest. Saturated Emergencies

Resist the horde of zombies. Hello Charlie!

Destroy a Charlie Figurine. Double Cut

Defeat two enemies with a single shot. All Seen, All Read

Read all Story Documents. Hidden Trophy

Hidden Description Traveling Arsenal

Obtain all available weapons in the campaign. Open Sesame

Open all safes, lockers and locks. Tonic Jill

Complete the game in “Normal” mode or higher. You’re Not Bad!

Complete the game without using more than one healing item.