Fans will soon have the opportunity to return to Final Fantasy VII in the imminent remake. Come this fall, Square Enix will provide yet another chance to celebrate the much-beloved installment. On November 17th, Square Enix plans to launch Final Fantasy VII Poster Collection, a collection of 22 prints showcasing the game world and those of its many tie-ins. Fans should expect the poster book to boast images drawn from the likes of Advent Children, Dirge of Cerberus, and FFVII Remake. Preorders are live now for the product, which has a $24.99 price tag attached.

New title announcement! FINAL FANTASY VII Poster Collection will release in November 2020! 22 large-format full-color prints from the world of FFVII, including Advent Children, Dirge of Cerberus, Crisis Core, and FFVII Remake. Pre-orders to come soon! https://t.co/IpkuBRVOkj pic.twitter.com/8DVvZ0BgxU — Square Enix Manga & Books (@SquareEnixBooks) March 22, 2020

According to the book’s official listing, the collection will feature 24 pages and an 11-inch by 14-inch trim size. In addition to going on sale via the Square Enix Store, fans will be able to grab a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Indigo.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview serves as another upcoming collection. The art book launches on September 8th for $24.99, featuring art and details about characters, locations, and gameplay. This volume will additionally include “introductory comments” from Producer Yoshinori Kitase and Director Tetsuya Nomura.

Yet another FFVII Remake deep dive is on offer, too, courtesy of a YouTube docuseries–Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake. Episode 1 is currently live, running approximately 22 minutes in length.

The long-awaited remake hits the PlayStation 4 early next month on April 10th. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, some fans may not receive physical copies on launch day.

[Source: Square Enix Manga & Books on Twitter]