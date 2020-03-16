Finally, Final Fantasy VII Remake is nearly upon us. In the lead up to its April release, Square Enix has launched the first episode of a documentary series, Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake, on YouTube. Part one of the series, Episode 1: Introduction, runs exactly 22 minutes in length, featuring a number of artists and developers providing insight into Final Fantasy VII’s creation. While the video is in Japanese, closed captioning options are available.

It presently remains unknown how many parts will feature in the series (of either this developers’ insight or the game itself). Additionally, Square Enix has yet to reveal when Episode 2 will go live online (or when the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will release). The first part is well worth a watch, though. Check it out in the video below:

As noted above, the first episode includes insight from a number of Final Fantasy VII developers, including Producer Yoshinori Kitase, Director and Concept Designer Tetsuya Nomura, Story and Scenario Designer Kazushige Nojima, Co-Director on Game Design and Programming Naoki Hamaguchi, and Scenario Design Co-Director Motomu Toriyama.

Last week, Square Enix shared images of three PS4 Dynamic Themes for FFVII Remake. The first will be accessible on April 10th to all who download the free demo before May 11th. PS Plus subscribers will soon gain access to a different exclusive theme, which showcases the city of Midgar. The third theme highlights Sephiroth and serves as a preorder bonus through Amazon in the US or certain European retailers. There’s another one featuring Tifa that plays her theme if you participate in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Butterfinger promotion.

Following a short delay, Final Fantasy VII Remake hits stores for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. A demo comprised of Mission 1 is currently available to download via the PlayStation Store. It even includes a secret ending that some fans may want to be on the lookout for, if spoilers aren’t a concern, of course. Labeling on the remake’s box art suggests it will launch across other platforms on April 10, 2021, one year after its initial release.

[Source: Square Enix]

