With the free trial for Predator: Hunting Grounds slated to go live on March 27th, Illfonic has outlined what players can expect content-wise. For starters, three of the four Fireteam classes will feature in this weekend’s content. Additionally, the free trial will include a host of mission types, each of which is selected at random.

A PlayStation Blog post from Lead Designer Jordan Mathewson provides an overview of what awaits those who give Predator: Hunting Grounds a shot this weekend. In this particular asymmetrical multiplayer title, players either assume the role of Predator or a Fireteam squad member. Of the four Fireteam members included in Hunting Grounds, free trial players will have access to three–Assault, Scout, and Support.

The Assault class serves as more of a “well-rounded specialist,” capable of leading any given mission. Scouts, meanwhile, are agile soldiers that can cross vast swaths of terrain at a quick pace. Support offers up a character who can take excess damage, thanks to extra health and a better resistance to damage.

When choosing a preferred class, Hunting Grounds‘ free trial will also present several weapon options from each type, such as shotguns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles. As players level up, they’ll additionally gain access to new weapon upgrades. Each upgrade should improve weapon efficiency, with scopes, suppressors, and magazines.

Interestingly, defeating Predator isn’t the only path to success. Fireteam members can also choose to complete mission objectives and escape. According to Mathewson’s blog post, missions are randomized at the start of every game, each one replete with smaller objectives. One mission, for example, will task the team with cutting off fuel supply to local guerrillas from an “elusive black market contact.” Objectives for this mission involve finding and destroying fuel stores and disrupting any other nearby operations.

The free trial weekend for Predator: Hunting Grounds runs from March 27th to March 29th. PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and Epic Games Store users on PC will have instant access. Cross-play will be enabled between the two platforms during the free trial, as well.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

