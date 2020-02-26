Predator: Hunting Grounds will launch on the PlayStation 4 and PC at the end of April. Ahead of its upcoming release, developer IllFonic plans to host a free trial weekend, which runs from March 27th through March 29th. The free trial will become available to download in Japan on March 27 at 3:00pm JST, at 4:00pm GMT in Europe, and at 5:00pm PST in North America. All PC players (Epic Games Store) should gain access to the trial; the same goes for PS Plus subscribers on the PS4. Cross-play support between the two platforms will be enabled during the free trial weekend, as well.

A brand-new trailer for Predator: Hunting Grounds accompanied the free trial. Check it out in the video down below:

During the trial, players will get to either play solo as the Predator, or take on the menace in a four-player Fireteam. Each Fireteam will have at its disposal a bevy of state-of-the-art weapons. Such an arsenal will indeed come in handy when facing off against a steady stream of AI enemies. However, teams should especially be mindful of the player-controlled Predator that lurks about the map.

In unleashing details about the free trial weekend, IllFonic also shared a first look at the multiplayer title’s box art:

IllFonic’s latest go at asymmetrical multiplayer comes to the PlayStation 4 and PC via Epic Games Store on April 24th. Those who preorder Predator: Hunting Grounds will receive two in-game bonuses. The ‘87 Predator Skin serves as one, giving players access to the character’s original big-screen look. For the second bonus item, players will be rewarded with the “Ole Painless” mini-gun for Fireteam members.

