Predator: Hunting Grounds‘ roadmap for future free and paid content is live. The new content releases kick off this month on May 26th with a free update and paid DLC. With the forthcoming new releases, Illfonic is bringing Dutch into the fold. Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger actually reprised his role for the project, according to Illfonic CEO Jared Gerritzen. (In a PlayStation Blog post, Gerritzen says he met the actor, too.)

Dutch will feature in Predator: Hunting Grounds in two different ways. One, free update on May 26th will allow all players to learn about the character’s whereabouts in-universe via voice recordings. Players should expect to gain access to these tapes when leveling up. The second way in which Dutch takes part in this venture is through paid DLC, slated to launch the same day as the update. For a price, fans can play as Dutch, as well as gain early access to Dutch’s Knife and the QR5 “Hammerhead” Rifle. The two weapons will become available to everyone else for free in June.

Illfonic plans to release one free update and one batch of paid DLC in the months of June, July, and August. Apparently, more DLC will roll out after this summer, though the studio has yet to offer further details. However, Illfonic did tease what to expect in terms of free content going forward. In each of the free updates, the studio intends to unleash new weapons, game modes, and other types of freebies. Meanwhile, news concerning paid DLC remains under wraps as of now.

An overview of what’s in store for Predator: Hunting Grounds appears as follows:

Predator: Hunting Grounds is out now for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]