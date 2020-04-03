Yesterday, BAFTA held its annual BAFTA Games Awards via a digital ceremony. Irish comedian Dara Ó Brain hosted the 16th annual awards show from his living room. Though Control and Death Stranding were tied with a record-breaking 11 nominations, both titles won only one prize each. Mobius Digital’s indie darling Outer Wilds took home the top prize, winning Best Game over Control, Disco Elysium, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Untitled Goose Game.

Outer Wilds earned a couple of other trophies, too, namely for Best Original Property and Best Game Design. Disco Elysium, another indie hit, dominated with three BAFTAs as well, specifically in the categories for Best Music, Best Debut Game, and Best Narrative.

The most nominated titles, Control and Death Standing, won for Best Performer in a Supporting Role (Martti Suosalo as Ahti) and Technical Achievement, respectively. BAFTA also honored Hideo Kojima with its prestigious Fellowship award, which recognizes a creator’s contributions in film, television, and games.

Check below for a full list of BAFTA Games Awards 2020 winners. The winners appear in bold text:

BAFTA Games Awards 2020

Best Original Property:

Baba Is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Music:

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Outer Wilds

Wattam

Best Evolving Game:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky Beyond

Path of Exile

Best Debut Game:

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana ZERO

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Best Family Game:

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

Best Game Design:

Baba Is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

EE Mobile Game of the Year (Public Vote):

Assemble With Care

Call of Duty: Mobile

Dead Man’s Phone

Pokémon Go

Tangle Tower

What the Golf?

Best Animation:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Narrative:

Control

Disco Elysium

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Artistic Achievement:

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

BAFTA Fellowship:

Hideo Kojima

British Game:

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven’s Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Audio Achievement:

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Best Multiplayer Game:

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Game Beyond Entertainment:

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Club

Ring Fit Adventure

Best Performer in a Supporting Role:

Jolene Andersen (Karen Reynolds, Life is Strange 2)

Sarah Bartholomew (Lucy Rose Jones/Cassidy, Life is Strange 2)

Troy Baker (Higges Monaghan, Death Stranding)

Ayisha Issa (Félicité “Fliss” DuBois, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan)

Lea Seydoux (Fragile, Death Stranding)

Martti Suosalo (Ahti, Control)

Technical Achievement:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performer in a Leading Role:

Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz, Gears 5)

Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden, Control)

Logan Marshall-Green (David Smith, Telling Lies)

Gonzalo Martin (Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2)

Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding)

Barry Sloane (Captain John Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

Best Game:

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

