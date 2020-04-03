Yesterday, BAFTA held its annual BAFTA Games Awards via a digital ceremony. Irish comedian Dara Ó Brain hosted the 16th annual awards show from his living room. Though Control and Death Stranding were tied with a record-breaking 11 nominations, both titles won only one prize each. Mobius Digital’s indie darling Outer Wilds took home the top prize, winning Best Game over Control, Disco Elysium, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Untitled Goose Game.
Outer Wilds earned a couple of other trophies, too, namely for Best Original Property and Best Game Design. Disco Elysium, another indie hit, dominated with three BAFTAs as well, specifically in the categories for Best Music, Best Debut Game, and Best Narrative.
The most nominated titles, Control and Death Standing, won for Best Performer in a Supporting Role (Martti Suosalo as Ahti) and Technical Achievement, respectively. BAFTA also honored Hideo Kojima with its prestigious Fellowship award, which recognizes a creator’s contributions in film, television, and games.
Check below for a full list of BAFTA Games Awards 2020 winners. The winners appear in bold text:
BAFTA Games Awards 2020
Best Original Property:
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Music:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Outer Wilds
- Wattam
Best Evolving Game:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky Beyond
- Path of Exile
Best Debut Game:
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Best Family Game:
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Best Game Design:
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
EE Mobile Game of the Year (Public Vote):
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man’s Phone
- Pokémon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What the Golf?
Best Animation:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Narrative:
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Outer Wilds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Outer Worlds
Artistic Achievement:
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
BAFTA Fellowship:
- Hideo Kojima
British Game:
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven’s Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Audio Achievement:
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Game Beyond Entertainment:
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Neo Club
- Ring Fit Adventure
Best Performer in a Supporting Role:
- Jolene Andersen (Karen Reynolds, Life is Strange 2)
- Sarah Bartholomew (Lucy Rose Jones/Cassidy, Life is Strange 2)
- Troy Baker (Higges Monaghan, Death Stranding)
- Ayisha Issa (Félicité “Fliss” DuBois, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan)
- Lea Seydoux (Fragile, Death Stranding)
- Martti Suosalo (Ahti, Control)
Technical Achievement:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performer in a Leading Role:
- Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz, Gears 5)
- Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden, Control)
- Logan Marshall-Green (David Smith, Telling Lies)
- Gonzalo Martin (Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2)
- Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding)
- Barry Sloane (Captain John Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)
Best Game:
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
[Source: Forbes]