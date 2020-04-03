Final Fantasy VII Remake launches next week for PlayStation 4. However, to ensure as many customers as possible get their physical copy on time, Square Enix worked with its partners to ship the title earlier in Europe and Australia. This naturally resulted in some fans receiving their boxed copy days ahead of the forthcoming launch date. Now those who intend to grab the remake digitally are wondering whether it will hit digital storefronts early, too. Due to logistical reasons that can’t be preemptively managed on such short notice, an early digital release is out of the question.

Square Enix confirmed that FFVII Remake’s digital version must land on the April 10th launch in a recent FAQ post on its website. The brief message from the publisher’s support page reads as follows,

While we understand the frustration of seeing the game for sale in some locations, the bulk of our shipments to retailers around the globe are still scheduled to arrive in stores for our April 10 street date. Also, changing the digital release date at this point-in-time could lead to logistical issues that could disrupt the digital launch for everyone. Therefore, we will be adhering to an April 10 digital release date. Thank you for your understanding.

The game’s physical shipments for some territories changed as a response to the potential of coronavirus-related delays. Clearly, the broken street date allows some fans to venture through the remake, while others must patiently wait. At least the free demo is still available to enjoy in the interim. Anyone who plays said demo ahead of May 11th will gain access to a free PS4 theme, showcasing the city of Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII Remake comes to the PS4 next week on April 10th. It’s slated to release across other platforms in spring 2021.

[Source: Square Enix Support Center]