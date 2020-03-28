Square Enix has released a new statement to address concerns regarding physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which the company previously warned may suffer from delays due to Coronavirus.

Square Enix has said that it is set to ship boxes copies on time. However, many countries around the globe have imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions, which makes it impossible for the company to guarantee timely deliveries. As a result, any delays resulting from transport restrictions are out of Square Enix’s control. Customers have been advised to contact their local retailers for further updates.

The statement reads:

As you will be aware, many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items. Understandably these restrictions are being implemented so that essential items can reach their destination as fast as possible. This does not mean that box copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake will not be dispatched, it just means that we cannot control the date the game may arrive. In many countries and states, retail stores are closing to help with social distancing measures. If you placed a pre-order with one of these retailers, we advise you to check their websites for the latest information about the status of pre-orders, as well as pick-up and/or delivery information.

As far as orders placed via the Square Enix Store are concerned, the company said that it is making an effort to ensure that they’re all delivered by April 10th. Expect another update nearer the time.

[Source: Square Enix]

