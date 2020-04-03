Once more, Hideo Kojima has shared his desire to create a horror game. Ahead of the digital ceremony for BAFTA Games Awards 2020, Kojima participated in an interview. In discussing his legendary career in games, the topic of future plans popped up. While the developer could not divulge much, he did tease his hopes to one day make another horror experience. In no way, shape, or form did P.T. skimp on the terror. However, Kojima wants to take things up a notch. If ever he does return to the genre, expect a “revolutionary” game that will make you “crap” your pants.

During the interview, Kojima noted, “P.T. ended as just an experiment, but I would like to make another horror game someday. Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn’t just make you pee your pants, but crap them. I already have ideas in mind.”

And who better to execute those ideas than someone who’s “easily frightened?” Kojima explained as much himself, hinting that “I have confidence that I could create something more terrifying than perhaps others could.” He added, “I get frightened of things like darkness and imagine shadows of ghosts in the dark.” This certainly worked in his favor with P.T., which continues to elicit fear in many ways.

P.T. is only available to PS4 players who downloaded and kept the original demo in 2014. Yet, short-lived recreations and videos showcasing previously unseen details are keeping the horror of what could’ve been Silent Hills alive.

This isn’t the first time Kojima has loosely teased a potential return to horror. Late last year, the Death Stranding director spoke of watching the scariest horror films he could find, all in an effort to “make the scariest horror game.” As of now, it seems anyone’s guess as to whether the team at Kojima Productions will begin work on such a project.

[Source: BAFTA Games via DualShockers]