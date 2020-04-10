Official photos and details about the Play Arts Kai’s Final Fantasy VII Remake figures have come out of Square Enix Japan. In addition, preorders for each of the figures are now live. The first run of collectibles includes 10-inch figurines for Cloud Strife, Aerith Gainsborough, Barrett Wallace, Tifa Lockheart, each retailing for $144. However, the preorder listings on HobbyLink Japan currently have the price sitting at $122.55 apiece.

All four FFVII Remake figures are set to launch this year through a staggered release. Cloud will go first, with an expected ship date in July. Barrett is next, scheduled to release sometime in September. Tifa and Aerith will roll out soon thereafter in October and November, respectively.

Each collectible is a 10-inch posable action figure that features accessories specific to the character. Cloud, for example, comes with his Buster Sword and four sets of interchangeable hands. Barrett’s figure includes two interchangeable face parts and three swappable right hands. The Aerith figurine ships with three swap out face pieces, four hand sets, as well as her bo-staff and flower basket. For Tifa, customers can expect interchangeable face parts, two hair pieces, and four sets of hands.

See all four of Play Arts Kai’s FFVII Remake figurines on display in the image gallery below:

Play Arts Kai FF7 Remake Figures

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in stores now exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Square Enix will release the remake across other platforms a year from now in April of 2021. Anyone who downloads the game’s free demo ahead of May 11th can gain access to a free PS4 theme. PS Plus subscribers can also download a free theme, which showcases Midgar.

[Source: Square Enix Japan via The Toyark]