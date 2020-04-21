A Trophy list leak earlier this month prematurely left the cat out of the bag about Sam Barlow’s Telling Lies’ PlayStation 4 launch. Now the console release is official, though. The investigative thriller will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms next week on April 28th.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive released a console release date trailer, which also boasts about Telling Lies‘ many accolades from the PC and iOS releases. Check it the console release date announcement in the brief video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An FMV adventure, Telling Lies originally released in the summer of 2019 on PC and iOS. Its since gone on to garner quite the acclaim, with a BAFTA 2020 Game Awards nomination and a Golden Joystick 2019 Award for actor Logan Marshall-Green (Damnation). His award-winning performance counts as one of Telling Lies‘ many celebrated performances. The cast also features X-Men: Dark Phoenix’s Alexandra Shipp, Halt and Catch Fire star Kerry Bishé, and Angela Sarafyan of Westworld fame.

Similar to Sam Barlow’s award-winning Her Story before it, Telling Lies brings its world to life with full-motion video, offering more involved gameplay than simply selecting branching story paths in an interactive film. The narrative revolves around video calls that were secretly recorded of four different people. It is the player’s job to comb through the extensive number of video files, all in an effort to unravel the mystery that rests at the story’s core. Moreover, players will not go in knowing why they must search through the database, nor will there be a clear explanation as to what exactly it is they’re looking for. Such questions, and no doubt countless others, will be answered as the narrative in Telling Lies progresses.

Telling Lies releases for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on April 28.

[Source: Annapurna Interactive]