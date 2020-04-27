CD Projekt RED and Dark Horse aren’t just teaming up for Cyberpunk 2077‘s forthcoming lore book. The two companies are also working together to produce figurines. As of now, Dark Horse has two figures in the works. One is for Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves. Meanwhile, another will see the male version of V immortalized. Both are available to preorder on Amazon, priced at $49.99 each. The Johnny Silverhand figure will ship by October 30th; Male V will become available on November 30th.

Each of the two figures stand approximately 9.5-inches tall. Situated atop a Samurai-branded base, Johnny Silverhand holds tight to a guitar in his left hand, while his right hand aims a pistol. Male V stands on a Samurai base, too. The character’s cybernetic right hand is twisted into a bladed weapon; his left hand wields a pistol. See both figures pictured in the images below:

These two collectibles won’t launch until this fall. However, those interested in Cyberpunk 2077 can dive into its world fairly soon. Dark Horse’s lore book, The World of Cyberpunk 2077, launches this summer on June 17th for $39.99. A Deluxe Edition is also on the way for the price of $99.99.

Cyberpunk 2077 itself will release a little later in the year on September 17th. Though the studio is currently working from home, it doesn’t foresee any further delays at this point. Luckily, the wait to see more of the game in action is nearly at an end. In June, CD Projekt RED plans to participate in IGN’s Summer of Gaming digital event. CD Projekt was also on board for gamescom 2020 ahead of the physical event’s cancellation. Presumably, the studio will still take part in gamescom’s digital-only showcase in August.

