May is National Military Appreciation Month, and Activision Blizzard, along with the Call of Duty Endowment, are honoring members of the armed forces with a brand new campaign, #CODEFearlessChallenge. The social media campaign asks followers to honor the service of those enlisted by posting a name or picture of either a vet or current member of the military. The campaign is to raise awareness of the Call of Duty Endowment and its mission to put veterans in secure quality high-paying jobs on their return to civilian life.

The campaign also comes alongside a new limited-time “Fearless” cosmetic pack being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. The specific details of the pack haven’t been announced yet—content, release date, etc.—but it is set to go live later this month with 100% of the proceeds going to the Call of Duty Endowment and its efforts. If it follows the trend of previous packs, it will include an emblem, calling card, and other cosmetics for Modern Warfare and Warzone multiplayer.

Activision Blizzard donated $2 million to the Call of Duty Endowment as the campaign begins this National Military Appreciation Month.

Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO and Co-Chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment, said:

Military veterans need our support more than ever. With unemployment rates at all-time highs, we know from past experience that veterans will be far more affected than ordinary citizens. With this donation to the Call of Duty Endowment, we hope to find jobs for at least 4,000 veterans.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has seen a huge increase in requests for help to the Call of Duty Endowment, more than 50% compared to this same period last year. The campaign—along with Activision Blizzard’s donation—is in an effort to meet the “heightened demand” that has come as a result of widespread job loss.

The Call of Duty Endowment has a goal of placing 100,000 vets by the year 2024. Since its inception ten years ago, the organization has assisted with the placement of more than 69,000 vets far more efficiently than similar efforts by the US Department of Labor.

[Source: Activision]