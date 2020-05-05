Boy, Keanu Reeves (or at least his likeness) just seems to be making all sorts of waves in the world of video games, huh? Originally released last October for Windows, the tactical, beautifully violent John Wick Hex makes its way to PlayStation 4 today, bringing with it a plethora of neon colors and bullet casings. Developed by Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie director superstar Mike Bithell of Thomas Was Alone fame, John Wick Hex does similar to the likes of Hitman Go by taking a gory explosion of action and providing a tactics-based edge. If it helps, think of John Wick Hex as Hotline Miami with more time to stop and think.

Made in tandem with the creative forces responsible for the film franchise’s now-iconic fight scenes, John Wick Hex is described by Sony as “choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun-fu style while expanding its story universe.” Whatever the heck a Baba Yaga is (“The Boogeyman.” Fans of the film series will understand the reference), the game claims you can become it and experience momentum-based tactical combat, capturing the iconic feel of the movie franchises. To assist with that iconic feel John Wick Hex employes the original score of Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Flow, the Banner Saga series).

Featuring the always-busy Troy Baker as John Wick himself, and also bringing back the talents of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick from the films, the game’s story allows players to “experience an original new story set prior to the events of the films which sees John on a desperate mission to rescue Winston and Charon from a dangerous new adversary seeking his birthright.” And, really, isn’t it always dangerous when someone is out to seek their birthright?

John Wick Hex hits the PSN store today for PlayStation 4 at the sweet, indie price of $19.99, so go out, pet your dog, and shoot all akimbo-like.