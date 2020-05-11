Mafia Twitter Account Tweets for the First Time in Nearly Two Years

Yesterday morning, the official Mafia Twitter account reawakened, tweeting for the first time in nearly two years. The post itself seems a simple one, merely reading “Family.” There’s no further imagery or messaging attached to the tweet in question, just the one, simple word. Naturally, this has many a Mafia fan eager to know what such a social media revival may entail. A hint from several weeks ago suggests that perhaps a releases for Mafia II is in the works.

See the Twitter post in question below:

Family. — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 10, 2020

Nothing else about the Twitter account has changed. For instance, the account’s header is still an image celebrating the franchise’s 15th anniversary, which took place in August 2017. The series does have another anniversary on the horizon, however, giving further credence to the idea that something may be brewing. Mafia II hit stores almost a decade ago in August of 2010.

A bit of news from last month suggests 2K may celebrate Mafia II’s forthcoming milestone with a remaster. Recently, a listing from Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee surfaced online. According to said listing, Mafia II: Definitive Edition will eventually make its way to unspecified platforms. Interestingly, this particular rating emerged at the same time as the ESRB rating for Saints Row: The Third Remastered. The Saints Row remaster has since been confirmed; it will launch later this month on May 22nd for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. This, coupled with the above tweet, seems to suggest the Mafia II: Definitive Edition won’t remain under lock and key for much longer.

[Source: Mafia Game on Twitter]