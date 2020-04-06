Weeks of speculation and leaks have finally culminated in the confirmation of Saints Row: The Third – Remastered. The Third Street Saints will mount their comeback next month on May 22nd for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. With it, players should anticipate enhancements for graphics, lighting, and visual effects. The title’s three mission pack expansions and 30 pieces of DLC will also be included in this package. And, yes, all of this content is receiving the remastered treatment, too.

A trailer accompanied the news, showing off the improvements between Saints Row: The Third’s original release and the forthcoming remaster. Check it out in the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Spearasoft, which has assisted with development on the likes of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Volition’s Agents of Mayhem, is handling the remaster’s production. Fans should expect to see Steelport’s environments beautifully transformed, thanks to several improvements. Character models have undergone an overhaul as well, alongside Saints Row: The Third’s visual effects. A new lighting engine has additionally been implemented to ensure the city truly shines.

The first hint at a remaster surfaced in March of this year, courtesy of a listing on GameFly’s website. This past weekend saw another clue about the remaster’s existence emerge via its appearance on Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee. Interestingly, another Korean rating hinted at the eventual release of Mafia II: Definitive Edition. According to the rating, Mafia II’s rerelease will also roll out with all of its post-launch DLC combined in one package.

Saints Row: The Third originally hit store’s shelves in 2011 for the PlayStation 3, PC, and Xbox 360. Saints Row IV launched in 2013; a Re-Elected edition launched on current-gen hardware back in 2015. Another sequel is presently in development at Volition. THQ Nordic CEO, Klemens Kundratitz, recently divulged the team will be ready to unveil more details sometime this year.